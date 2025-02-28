Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers linked to potential new Baker Mayfield weapon in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is coming up, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could add to their wide receiver corps.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get Baker Mayfield some help on offense.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine links the Bucs to Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who could be a target for the team on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) runs the ball
Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Baker's new target

"A corner in the second round would be nice, but the potential loss of Chris Godwin in free agency looms large over the offense," Balletine writes.

"Mike Evans isn't getting any younger, and the Bucs could use another young receiver to develop with Jalen McMillan. Jalen Royals might be coming in with higher stock if he were able to finish his final season at Utah State. A foot injury ended his senior campaign and could wind up being a red flag for teams in the pre-draft process. That could make things easy for Tampa, though. Royals is a dynamic athlete with the speed to be a deep threat and the burst to get open on short routes."

The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

