Buccaneers linked to potential new Baker Mayfield weapon in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get Baker Mayfield some help on offense.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine links the Bucs to Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who could be a target for the team on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Baker's new target
"A corner in the second round would be nice, but the potential loss of Chris Godwin in free agency looms large over the offense," Balletine writes.
"Mike Evans isn't getting any younger, and the Bucs could use another young receiver to develop with Jalen McMillan. Jalen Royals might be coming in with higher stock if he were able to finish his final season at Utah State. A foot injury ended his senior campaign and could wind up being a red flag for teams in the pre-draft process. That could make things easy for Tampa, though. Royals is a dynamic athlete with the speed to be a deep threat and the burst to get open on short routes."
The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
