Buccaneers vs. Rams: Divisional Round Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Much like the Wild Card round as it pertains to Tampa Bay, viewers will consume a rematch from the Buccaneers' 2021 season as the Bucs lost to the Rams by a score of 34-24 in Week 3. Both teams have undergone quite a bit of change since the last time they met and come close to a push when comparing talent across each roster — with the stakes being much higher than the regular-season matchup, Sunday's contest could provide some fireworks.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) vs. No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (13-5)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 P.M. ET

Watch: NBC | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites over the Rams, and the over/under has been set at 47.5 points.

Series history: Los Angeles leads 18-9, and is 2-0 over Tampa Bay in playoff matchups. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers by a score of 34-24 when the teams last met in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The rundown

Despite a respectable comeback effort via 432 yards passing from Tom Brady last time around, the Buccaneers put together an otherwise lifeless performance against the Rams earlier in the season, falling into an early deficit and barely getting within two possessions of the lead by the end of regulation.

That can't happen again if Tampa Bay wants to accomplish its goal of "going for two": Achieving a second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

It won't be easy. If you compare each playoff roster to the Buccaneers', only the Rams are comparable in terms of stacked talent. When fully healthy, Tampa and L.A.'s receiving corps are about as good as they get, their defensive fronts are daunting for opposing offenses, their quarterbacks are gunslingers with 40+ touchdown passes apiece this season, their running back rooms feature versatile and dependable contributors, and their secondaries can lock opponents down.

Brady will have his share of big plays, likely involving Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and a combination of Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard as pass-catching running backs. Matthew Stafford will as well, with triple-crown receiver Cooper Kupp along with Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Higbee, and a healthy Cam Akers at his disposal.

