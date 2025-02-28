Buccaneers meet with standout Notre Dame cornerback at NFL Combine
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently met with Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison as part of their pre-draft evaluations.
Morrison, a standout defensive back and one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, had a formal interview with the team and later shared that the meeting went well. During their conversation, the Buccaneers discussed his football background, including a unique personal connection to head coach Todd Bowles.
"Obviously, just the opportunity to be in front of a coaching staff such as them was special. You dream of these situations. It was a cool little coincidence — I didn't know my dad actually played with [Todd Bowles]," Morrison said. It was a good interview. I was excited for that one, understanding their needs and stuff."
READ MORE: Where did Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield rank among quarterbacks last season?
Morrison’s father, Darryl Morrison, played as a safety in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the 1990s. During his time in the league, he was teammates with Bowles, who played in the same secondary in the last year of his playing career. That connection helped foster a natural conversation between Morrison and Tampa Bay’s coaching staff, making for a productive and engaging meeting.
On the field, Morrison has proven to be one of the most talented cornerbacks in college football. His elite ball skills, strong instincts, and ability to lock down opposing receivers have made him a coveted prospect leading up to the NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay, known for its defensive-minded approach under Bowles, could be in the market for secondary help, especially with key players set to hit free agency. Adding a young, high-upside defensive back like Morrison could provide long-term stability to their defensive unit.
With the draft approaching, the Buccaneers are thoroughly evaluating their options, and Morrison appears to be firmly on their radar. His NFL pedigree, high football IQ, and playmaking ability make him an intriguing fit for Tampa Bay’s defense. Whether he ultimately lands with the Buccaneers or another team, Morrison’s skill set make him one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class.
READ MORE: Buccaneers meet with Lavonte David's agent, other NFL teams showing interest
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Kansas cornerback says Buccaneers NFL Combine meeting was his 'best one'
• Liam Coen comments on newly-promoted Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht faces key decision on Chris Godwin
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Highlights Bucky Irving's Impact