Buccaneers must be more disciplined on offense in 2025

total offensive penalty yards last year:



542 - CLE

517 - SEA

495 - NO

490 - ATL

485 - BUF

484 - NE

477 - DAL

466 - TB

465 - MIA

459 - BAL

455 - CHI

454 - NYG

447 - TEN

438 - PIT

427 - ARI

421 - MIN

419 - GB

416 - HOU

394 - SF

393 - NYJ

375 - WAS

375 - DET

369 - KC

355 - CAR

349…