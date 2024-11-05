Buccaneers NFC South Divisional Rival Saints Trade Away 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
One of Tampa Bay's longtime rivals is officially leaving the NFC South on trade deadline day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have a lot of history with Marshon Lattimore, the former New Orleans Saints cornerback whose matchups with Bucs wideout Mike Evans have spurned some tough fights (both in a football context and out of a football context). Those matchups won't be happening nearly as frequently, however, as Lattimore was traded to the Washington Commanders on Tuesday during the NFL's trade deadline:
The Bucs already played the Washington Commanders this year in Week 1, so they won't be facing Lattimore a second time this season. In his career against the Buccaneers including playoff matchups, Marshon Lattimore has netted 40 solo tackles, 8 assists, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception.
Lattimore was one of New Orleans' longstanding pieces on defense. With his trade, the Saints may finally be looking to start fresh after years of cap manipulation, and they'll have to find another player to try and cover Mike Evans in the future.
