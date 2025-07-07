8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players named to hypothetical NFC South All-Star team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are littered with talent on both sides of the ball, which is expected when you win four straight division titles.
The Bucs have the talent capable of winning a fifth consecutive NFC South crown, and that is apparent with the entire team. Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder created an All-Star team for the NFC South and the Bucs had eight All-Stars, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield headlines 8 Bucs All-Stars
"While Bryce Young made tremendous strides and Michael Penix Jr. showed promise down the stretch of last season, Mayfield has been a Pro Bowler in each of his two years in Tampa Bay to be the division's top quarterback," Holder wrote.
The top tight end in the division was Cade Otton, while the leading offensive tackle was Tristan Wirfs.
"Is this the year Kyle Pitts finally puts it all together? Probably not. Meanwhile, Otton has been trending in the opposite direction with increased production in each of the last three years. Plus, the latter is the better blocker of the two," Holder wrote.
"Last year, Wirfs became the first player in NFL history to earn first-team All-Pro bids at left and right tackle during his career. The Iowa product is arguably the best offensive tackle in the game, so there's no debate here."
Other Bucs on the list include right tackle Luke Goedeke, pass rusher Yaya Diaby, defensive tackle Vita Vea, nickelback Tykee Smith and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Bucs are taking another week or so off before reporting to the practice facility for training camp on July 22.
