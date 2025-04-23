Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Safeties
The NFL Draft is tomorrow, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonhole into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Continuing with Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the edge rusher position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The shift of Tykee Smith to safety is a smart move that gets a playmaker on the field more often and provides added versatility to the defense. Antoine Winfield Jr. will be itching to bounce back after an injury-marred season while Kaevon Merriweather is a welcome re-signing who stepped up after he re-joined the team.
Behind that, the cupboard is bare. The Bucs have Christian Izien, who can play some safety but is penciled in at the nickel position with Smith's move to safety. Tampa Bay is high on last year's undrafted rookies, Rashad Wisdom and Marcus Banks, who spent the season on the practice squad, but neither has taken a snap in the NFL. I expect the Bucs to take a look at this position in the draft, but if they don't, there is still a deep pool of talent available in free agency. How this room shakes out will depend on whether the Bucs draft a safety or nickel corner in the draft, although if they draft players at both positions, they will set themselves up with excellent depth.
Round 1
Malakai Starks, Georgia (6'1" / 205 / JR)
Starks is one of the most pro-ready players in this year's draft. Extremely versatile, he can play both safety spots, nickel, and some teams even like him a good bit at outside corner. He has tremendous football IQ, consistently making pre-snap adjustments and getting everyone lined up properly. He has an excellent feel in zone coverage but can also carry tight ends and slot receivers in man. He displays natural hands and body control when playing the ball, elite change of direction skills and short-area quickness and is an effective run defender. Despite that, he can be overaggressive in run support allowing cutback lanes and can occasionally get sucked in on play fakes. He'll need to clean up pursuit angles and can sometimes give up positioning in man coverage from the slot. He finished his junior year at Georgia with 77 tackles (four for loss) four pass breakups and an interception.
How he fits: Starks made a ton of huge plays for the Bulldogs and brings versatility to play both safety positions and the slot. Having Starks on the backend with Smith and Winfield Jr. would allow head coach Todd Bowles the freedom to line them up anywhere on any given play, creating confusion for opposing offenses. He has all the character traits the Bucs look for, especially accountability, and is reliable, starting 42 of 43 games. He can contribute to punt coverage and is an excellent leader and communicator. Starks had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 2
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (6'3" / 204 / SR)
Watts is an absolute ballhawk, with excellent route recognition and closing burst to make plays on the ball. He has tremendous football IQ, twitch and anticipation. He's versatile enough to play in multiple schemes, positions and levels, has good trigger downhill in run support and won't get fooled with eye candy, baiting the quarterback to throw his way. Although he improved in 2024, his tackling technique will need refining. He's a willing run defender but can be overaggressive and outrun the play and is a bit stiff in his hips and back pedal, especially in transition. Watts finished his senior year at Notre Dame with 82 tackles (3.5 for loss), a forced fumble, 16 pass breakups and six interceptions.
How he fits: Watts fits the bill in the second round as a versatile safety that, outside of being a threat as a blitzer, can do much of the same things Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. can do. His interchangeability would allow Bowles to get creative with his disguises. He was a two-time captain and All-American and was named the top defender in the country in 2023. Watts had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 3
Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State (6'1" / 213 / JR)
Winston's a throwback to the hard-hitting safeties of yesteryear and is an elite run defender and tackler. He can run with tight ends and big slots in man coverage and has the versatility to play both safety spots and fill in as a big nickel. However, he still needs work in diagnosing plays and has just one year as a starter. There are question marks surrounding his injury — he tore his ACL just two games into his senior season, and while he displays good closing burst to make plays on the ball, he doesn't have elite ball skills. During Winston Jr.'s time at Penn State, he was never called for a penalty and finished with 90 tackles (three for loss), a forced fumble, six pass breakups and an interception.
How he fits: If the Bucs decide to keep Tykee Smith at the nickel or even if he rotates down there when it calls for it, Winston is an enforcing strong safety type who will clean up the trash in run support. He has all the tools to develop into a plus starter at safety and has tremendous character. Named a captain for 2024, he remained with the team and was on the sidelines during the entire season. He has a wealth of experience on special teams and missed just two tackles in 89 attempts. He hasn't had any reported meetings or visits with the Bucs, but would fit perfectly into their defense.
Round 4
Jonas Sanker, Virginia (6'0" / 206 / SR)
Sanker is an aggressive downhill safety who also has the speed and man coverage skills to stick with receivers and tight ends. He plays with great route anticipation in man coverage and reads the quarterback's eyes well in zone. He displays excellent timing and burst to break on the ball and has active hands to shed blockers in run support. He'll need to clean up his pursuit angles and tackling technique, can get caught peeking in the backfield and will bite on play-action, leaving him out of position. He has athletic limitations that will show up on vertical routes and he will have trouble defending bigger physical tight ends. Sanker was named team captain in his senior year and finished with 98 tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
How he fits: Sanker can be what the Bucs thought they were getting when they re-signed Jordan Whitehead. The aggressive downhill safety can come into the game when Tykee Smith rolls down into the slot and be a physical presence in the box. With his skill set, he could be a Day 1 rotational player at safety for the Buccaneers on defense while also being a contributor on special teams. He comes with great character, was a team captain, is a great communicator and takes accountability. Sanker had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 5
Jaylin Reed, Penn State (5'11" / 211 / SR)
Reed is a physical, hard-hitting run-defending safety who also has natural instincts and awareness in coverage. He has a high football IQ and understands offensive alignments, communicating with his teammates and putting them in the right spots. He displays above-average ball skills, is an exceptional blitzer and knows how to evade blockers to trigger downhill on the ball carrier. Despite that, he can be too aggressive looking for the truck stick and will miss more tackles than he should — 16 last year. He has tight hips and will struggle with more athletic running backs and tight ends, doesn't project well as a single high defender, and will get lost in coverage at times. He finished his senior season with 98 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
How he fits: Reed is exactly what the Bucs could use at safety if Tykee Smith stays at nickel. He triggers quickly downhill in run support and is a strong tackler with good ball skills. He is an ace special teamer, durable with 29 straight starts, and was a team captain. He's a football-first guy and versatile to play either safety spot and slide down as a big nickel. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 6
Marques Sigle, Kansas State (5'11 / 202 / 5SR)
Sigle is a former cornerback turned safety who has elite speed (4.37 40) and excellent range and burst to close in on the ball. He's physical in run defense, has a natural feel for route development and reads the quarterback's eyes with anticipation. However, he will take misteps in coverage that can be costly, needs to shore up his tackling technique and needs to tighten his coverage angles. He finished his final year at Kansas State with 60 tackles (6.5 for loss), six pass breakups and three interceptions.
How he fits: Sigle has some versatility and speed to be a dangerous matchup in the secondary. He'll need refinement and fine-tuning of his technique at safety, but he can develop his rookie year while contributing in a rotational role. He was excellent on special teams during his time at NDSU, and there's no reason to think that won't carry over to the NFL. The team captain didn't commit a single penalty last season and has a glowing work ethic. Sigle had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
J.J. Roberts, Marshall (5'11 / 192 / 5SR)
Roberts is violent coming downhill in run support but also has the range, explosion, and burst to make plays on the ball. He has experience in man and zone schemes at both corner and safety and plays with good depth and awareness in coverage. However, he’ll try to blow up ball carriers instead of wrapping up, which can lead to missed tackles; he can get caught peeking into the backfield, losing his man in coverage and because of his lack of mass, he can struggle in press and at the catch point. Roberts closed out his final season with 94 tackles (five for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and 14 pass breakups. He had three interceptions over his five-year collegiate career.
How he fits: Roberts adds more versatility to the Bucs’ defensive backfield with his ability to play safety and bump out on the perimeter. He plays with attitude and tested well at his Pro Day, showing athletic traits that are worth taking a risk on. The Bucs hosted him for an official 30 visit.
