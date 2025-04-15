Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. The team extended wideout Chris Godwin this offseason, but could they add another slot receiver?
The Bucs are set at the top of the roster with Mike Evans, Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, but behind those three, there are question marks. However, there are even concerns with that trio, as all three missed multiple games last season, and Godwin is recovering from a season-ending injury. The team re-signed Sterling Shepard and has Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Kam Johnson and Ryan Miller on the roster, but they've made it clear they're looking to bolster the corps this year.
Head coach Todd Bowles has mentioned his interest in adding a wide receiver in the draft multiple times in the offseason, stating you can never have enough "horses." To back this up, the Bucs met with 17 receivers at the combine, including five formals, and have since brought in three receivers who project to go as early as Round 1 in for official 30 visits. It would be shocking if the Bucs went with a wide receiver in the first round with more perceived needs on the defensive side of the ball, but the team is doing its due diligence at the position.
In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and the potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection. At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs' best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
Slot Wide Receivers
Rounds 1-2
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (6'0" / 201 / SR)
Egbuka is a pro-ready, complete receiver with excellent football IQ. He knows how to set up routes and dictate coverage to gain separation and get open. He displays tremendous ball-tracking skills to turn and locate the ball and high point the catch with strong hands. He's always working back to the quarterback and was a threat in the red zone.
On the flip side, Egbuka can get redirected in press coverage by more physical corners, doesn't have high-end acceleration, and can be a little tight-hipped in and out of his breaks. He isn't much of a YAC threat, and though he's willing, he needs to do a better job as a blocker.
Egbuka finished as the Buckeyes' all-time receptions leader. His senior year, he compiled 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. A team captain, he projects best out of the slot and also adds value as a kick and punt returner.
Rounds 3-4
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5'11" / 194 / SR)
Noel profiles best as a slot receiver with an excellent release and quickness into crisp routes. He displays exceptional hands, plucking balls in away from his frame. He has sudden burst to pull away from defenders and is smooth in and out of his breaks. Noel understands how corners are trying to play him and uses it to his advantage to find soft spots in coverage to make the quarterback's life easier.
However, Noel doesn't have much experience against press coverage, isn't a true vertical threat, and won't win with size in coverage. He's not going to break many tackles, has had more focus drops than you'd like and will need to get stronger to be a factor as a blocker.
Noel racked up 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season for the Cyclones. A two-year captain, he offers ability as a punt and kick returner and was very durable over his four years. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Rounds 5-7
Jaylin Lane , Virginia Tech (5'9" / 191 / 5SR)
Lane is a speedy slot receiver who can also be utilized on end-arounds, jets, screens and gadget plays. He gets up to top speed with quick acceleration, putting safeties on their heels as a three-level threat. He displays good spatial awareness to find soft spots in coverage, is challenging to bring down after the catch, and is a dynamic returner.
However, despite his speed, Lane wasn't used much as a deep threat; he telegraphs his routes and isn't a contested catch threat, either. He needs refinement as a route runner — he'll short-step through his route, hindering his ability to separate with quickness and allowing defenders to close the gap, and he has limitations as a blocker due to his size.
The speedy 4.34 receiver finished his final year with the Hokies with 38 receptions for 466 yards and two scores, adding 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. The Bucs had a formal visit with Lane at the Combine.
Tez Johnson, Oregon (5'9" / 154 / 5SR)
Johnson is a quick, explosive slot receiver who, despite his size, knows how to win. He can start and stop on a dime, utilizing sharp cuts to create instant separation from defenders. A crisp route runner, he knows how to use leverage and plays good tempo and awareness to find soft spots in the defense, and is strong at the catchpoint. Lethal with the ball in his hands, he gets up to top speed quickly and is a threat in the return game.
Despite that, his size does present limitations when facing more physical corners and when he's asked to block. He will struggle with contested catch situations and has a smaller catch radius and will too frequently double catch or body corral passes, leading to drops. he can telegraph routes and needs to expand his route tree.
Johnson was a high-volume target and reeled in 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns his final year at Oregon. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Xavier Restrepo, Miami (5'9" / 202 / 5SR)
Restrepo is a tough, physical receiver with quick, strong hands to make catches in traffic. He is a refined route runner with sharp, explosive movement to create separation, and his pre-snap awareness allows him to adjust his routes on the fly. He'll work back to the quarterback when plays break down, has a feel for the open areas in zone, and will get his nose dirty as a blocker.
However, he's quicker than fast and lacks the ideal size and speed to be a legitimate downfield threat. Restrepo will struggle on contested catches with a smaller catch radius, and while he transitions into a carrier well after the catch, he won't provide much in YAC yardage.
Restrepo was a high-volume target in college, mainly working from out of the slot. He finished his final year at Miami with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns. He brings value as a kick and punt returner and was named first team All-ACC at receiver. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (6'3" / 214 / 5SR)
TeSlaa is a super athletic, big-bodied slot receiver who can make plays through contact. He tracks the ball well down the field and has good body control to turn and high-point the catch. He's physical through the route with good build-up speed to press as a vertical option and will get his nose dirty as a blocker.
However, his route tree lacks diversity and refinement, his initial burst is lacking, limiting quick explosive separation and he will struggle to uncover when faced with man coverage.
TeSlaa didn't have a ton of production after transferring to Arkansas, but there are moldable tools to develop as a receiver and special teamer. He finished his final season with 28 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns.
Dominic Lovett, Georgia (5'10" / 186 / SR)
Lovett is a precise route runner with good speed and acceleration to get up on corners in a hurry. He knows how to set up a defender and can break off with crisp angles without losing speed. He's got quick, strong hands, knows how to find the soft spots in zone, and displays good body control and awareness to maximize his catch radius.
However, Lovett isn't a threat in the deep part of the field, can get bullied by bigger slots through the route, and his lack of size suggests a move to the slot. He isn't going to rack up yards after the catch, will struggle with longer corners in contested catch situations and doesn't offer much as a blocker.
Lovett finished his senior season at Georgia with 59 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the 2023 season with current Buccaneers receivers coach Brian McClendon as his position coach.
Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss (5'11" / 196 / 5SR)
Watkins produces at all three levels and has top-end speed to stack corners and pull away down the field. He's compact and physical and has no problem with contact off the snap or along the route, with good play strength to fight for the ball. He has a good feel for zone coverage and transitions smoothly as a runner after the catch.
However, Watkins doesn't always play to his timed speed, didn't run a full route tree in college, and isn't shifty enough to create quick, sudden separation. His smaller catch radius will hinder him in contested catch situations, and though willing, he's inconsistent as a blocker.
Watkins projects best as a possession slot receiver at the next level and finished his final year with the Rebels, hauling in 49 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Konata Mumpfield , Pitt (5'11" / 186 / SR)
Mumpfield is a versatile route technician who wins with a savvy football IQ to find open windows against the defense. He catches defenders off guard with the suddenness of his releases and runs every route with purpose. He displays the athletic ability and body control to make adjustments mid-air to come away with contested grabs at the catch-point and has good vision and slipperiness as a ball carrier.
However, Mumpfield won't win with size or speed and won't create a ton of separation out of his breaks. He can be guilty of double-catching the ball, isn't a big YAC guy and doesn't offer much experience on special teams.
A team captain, Mumpfield finished his senior year with 52 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (5'9" / 163 / 5SR)
Wester has elite acceleration to get up to top speed quickly and tremendous short-area quickness that allows him to create instant separation. He tracks the ball well and displays exceptional start-stop skills to force missed tackles.
However, Wester is undersized and will get jostled by physical defensive backs along his route and at the line. He has a small catch radius and has had trouble with bobbling balls and drops. He struggles to work through traffic, lacks polish as a route runner and is limited by size as a blocker.
Wester profiles as a slot-only receiver but offers returner ability. He finished his final year at Colorado with 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He attended the Bucs' local workout.
