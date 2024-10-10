Bucs Practice Facility and Stadium Suffers Only 'Cosmetic' Damage
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night and caused havoc all across Florida during its track. And while many places suffered severe damage in its wake, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facilities appeared to escape serious damage.
The storm made landfall in Siesta Key south of Tampa Bay, and while Raymond James Stadium did see some minor flooding, but per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, any damage suffered to both the stadium and the facilities were only "cosmetic" in nature.
The Buccaneers won't be needing their facilities this week or weekend. The Bucs are in New Orleans to play the Saints and have been practicing at Tulane's facilities, and they'll play at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. They'll need the stadium and facilities when they come back, though, as they'll be playing the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Based on initial observations, however, it seems like they'll be able to use those facilities and the stadium ahead of the game.
For now, though, they'll face New Orleans. And in the wake of the devastation Milton brought to Florida, quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he hopes the Bucs can give fans something to look forward to on Sunday.
"[I’m] compartmentalizing one step at a time, the preparation part when it comes to the storm. Then once we’re out there, realizing this could be a sort of Sunday to give the people of Florida, especially around our area, some hope and something to look forward to watching," Baker Mayfield. "You know, [I’m] not expecting anyone to really have power, but finding out in the days later and going from there.”
