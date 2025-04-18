Buccaneers predicted to land Super Bowl champion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some big moves this offseason, retaining star wide receiver Chris Godwin and signing outside linebacker Haason Reddick during free agency. With that being said, the Buccaneers could still use another addition in the defensive backfield, and there are some potential options on the open market.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte took a look at one available player that each team around the league should sign. He's projecting the Buccaneers to add a veteran to the roster in former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore has bounced around as of late, playing for five different teams over the last five years. He's considering retirement but if he decides to play for another year, it would make sense for the five-time Pro Bowler to make his way to a contender.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pretty much set up at each position and will likely use the draft to continue adding depth in certain spots," Stolte wrote. "With that being said, they could use a veteran corner like Stephon Gilmore to add more secondary assets behind their solid starting tandem. If Gilmore doesn’t retire, Tampa Bay would be a nice and warm place to play out the (likely) final year of his career."
The Buccaneers could use the help after injuries decimated the defensive backfield at times last season. Gilmore is a reliable option who is still productive despite being in the twilight of his career.
In 2024, Gilmore started in 15 games and totaled 56 tackles, one tackle for loss, nine pass deflections, and an interception.
Gilmore was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and developed into one of the top defenders in the league during his time with the franchise. He reached his peak after signing with the New England Patriots, playing under the legendary Bill Belichick.
In 2018, Gilmore was a starter during New England's run to a 13-3 Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded five tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception to secure his only ring at the professional level.
The following season, Gilmore was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the second straight year. That season he recorded 53 tackles, one fumble recovery, 20 pass deflections, and six interceptions.
It'll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers tap back into the free agent market this offseason. That likely won't happen until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
