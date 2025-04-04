Buccaneers projected to sign $11 million starting linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a few changes to their roster this offseason, especially on defense after adding new faces such as Haason Reddick and Anthony Walker. The franchise is looking to continue building towards a run at its fifth consecutive NFC South title.
The Buccaneers received good news last month when fan favorite and standout linebacker, Lavonte David, announced he was coming back for another season. With that being said, Tampa Bay could still use some help in the middle of its defense.
There are still some quality free agents available on the open market and the Buccaneers are projected to land a veteran defender. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes that Tampa Bay could take a stab at signing former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White.
White is the No. 7 player on Gagnon's free agent list. He just wrapped up a two-year deal with the Cardinals, totaling 137 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and an interception in 2024.
"With E.J. Speed gone, the Colts have come to a lot of minds. I think he’s more likely to land with a team that is more deeply in the playoff conversation," Gagnon wrote. "It’s a toss-up between the Buccaneers and Rams, both of whom need talent in the second level. We’ll go with Tampa because it doesn’t know when Lavonte David might fall off a cliff."
White has spent seven seasons at the professional level after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Chargers, one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and two seasons with the Cardinals.
The 29-year-old has totaled 100+ tackles in three of the past four seasons. He may be the low-risk, high-reward piece that the Buccaneers could use to further bolster their defense.
