Bucs RB reveals what it was really like playing with Tom Brady
Many NFL players bounce around in their career, and they get to play with a lot of different players — many of them legendary in the NFL sphere. But few are as legendary as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and fewer get to play with a player like that in their rookie year in the NFL.
That's what running back Rachaad White did, though, getting drafted in 2022 to play for the Bucs in Tom Brady's last year under center. That was a bit of a down year for the Bucs, going 8-9 and losing their first playoff game, but White was able to share the locker room with Brady and get a feel for how the GOAT operated on a football team in his last year in the NFL.
White recently did a walk-and-talk interview with Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank, and he spoke a bit on what it was like to play with Tom Brady in that final year.
"It was great," White said. "Going into that situation, I knew Tom was great at giving his backs the ball, going through his reads real fast and checking me down."
That was certainly true for White in his first and only year with Tom Brady. He caught 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns — one of those touchdown grabs was a walk-off reception for a win against the New Orleans Saints in prime time.
White also took a moment to reflect on how stacked the roster was that year and how much he learned from all of those players.
"I knew I was going to get the ball in space. We had Mike [Evans], Chris Godwin, Julio [Jones]," White said. "I knew if they played, if everybody dropped back, I knew I would get the ball a lot, there would be a lot of space. I was trying to make plays when my number was called, when my name was called."
White continues to make his mark as a receiving back playing with Baker Mayfield, catching for a total of 942 yards and nine touchdowns in the last two years. He may be relegated to a No. 2 back behind the emerging Bucky Irving, but he's ready to make his mark as a continued producer in the offense in 2025.
