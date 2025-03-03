Buccaneers pursuing former NFL defensive player of the year
Each year the NFL Combine provides NFL scouts, coaches, and front office executives with the opportunity to evaluate draft prospects based on their physical abilities, attributes, and character.
There's another important aspect of this event that likely isn't talked about enough, though, which is the networking that inevitably takes place. With every NFL team so well represented at the same location, at the exact same time, it provides a unique opportunity for important discussions to be had between teams, agents, and players.
These discussions aren't exclusive to draft-eligible prospects who are there to showcase their skills, either. With NFL free agency just around the corner, plenty of productive discourse can occur between teams' and free agents they may have interest in. Look no further than the Bucs, who met with Lavonte David's representatives at the combine this week to discuss a potential return to the team.
Not only does the combine attract draft prospects and NFL personnel, but it also attracts the media. Practically every credible outlet that covers the NFL is present at the combine in some way shape or form, including draft experts, analysts, insiders, and any other type of media profession you can imagine.
All of these teams, players, and interactions work together in perfect harmony to provide football fans — thanks to the media represented at the event — with something they long for, especially during the offseason, which is information.
With the combine set to wrap up on Sunday, ESPN published a piece dedicated solely to reporting on the combine buzz and the latest intel on NFL free agency coming out of Indianapolis.
Buccaneers reportedly pursuing former defensive player of the year
According to senior reporter Jeremy Fowler and NFL insider Dan Graziano, some of that intel pertains to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their noted interest in 5x All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Khalil Mack.
"Teams agree edge rusher Khalil Mack played lights out last season, and the only real concern with his free agency is age (he's 34). A few people I've talked to have made potential connections to the Buccaneers and Bears. Tampa Bay typically doesn't spend big on external free agents but is looking for pass-rush help."
Despite his age, Mack has remained an imposing force coming off the edge for the Los Angeles Chargers in recent years, tallying 17 sacks in 2023 alone. For the Buccaneers, who desperately need to add some juice off the edge, adding Mack would not only dramatically improve their productivity from the OLB position, but at the same time, provide leadership and guidance to young players on the roster like YaYa Diaby and Chris Braswell.
Is it possible the Bucs are just be kicking the tires on Mack? Sure it is. But they could also be seriously considering investing in a position they desperately need to address this offseason.
Adding a bonafide edge rusher like Mack via free agency could also provide Jason Licht and his team with a little extra breathing room as they enter the draft. Knowing they have one of their biggest positional needs addressed already, the team could focus on other defensive positions, or draft best player available, without feeling as obligated to find an edge rusher in the first couple rounds.
