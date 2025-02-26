Which edge rusher prospect best fits Todd Bowles' blitz-heavy Buccaneers scheme?
The 2025 NFL draft class is flush with talented defensive line prospects.
Explosive interior defensive linemen, dynamic outside pass rushers and intriguing 'tweeners' who may be stuck between positions but are oozing with talent combine to form what is generally considered to be a loaded position group in this year's draft.
Not all defensive linemen are created equally, though. Evaluations are heavily dependent on specific factors such as defensive scheme, preferred attributes, and medical evaluations — all of which vary from team to team.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, edge rusher is a clear position of need heading into the 2024 draft. And with a head coach like Todd Bowles, who is known for being a highly aggressive, blitz-heavy and creative playcaller on the defensive side of the ball, specific attributes need to be considered when trying to determine which type of edge rusher would be best suited for his system.
Of all the players who would be capable of having their talent maximized within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme, one stands out among the rest. That player is Geogia's Jalon Walker.
Although Walker was used most often as a standup inside linebacker within Kirby Smart's defense at Georgia this past season, the athletic traits, instincts, and overall ability point to a player who many believe is destined to excel as an edge defender at the NFL level.
Listed at 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker has outstanding lateral quickness and change of direction. He is a player who should text extremely well at the combine this week, is battle-tested from his three years playing in the SEC and, having just celebrated his 21st birthday, his best days are ahead of him.
Todd Bowles asks a lot of his defenders, and the OLB position is no different. More often than maybe any defense in the league, Bowles requires his edge defenders to drop into coverage in order to disguise blitzes coming from the second and third levels of his defense. As a result, lateral quickness, agility, and length are all traits he covets when evaluating defensive linemen.
Bowles also prides himself on stopping the run, which is another area in which Jalon Walker excels. At Georgia, Walker consistently showed he has the effort, discipline and power to set the edge and fight off pulling linemen in order to make a play on the ball carrier.
Although opinions may differ regarding which position Walker is best suited for at the NFL level, that sort of versatility can be extremely appealing to certain coaches, with Todd Bowles being one of them. Not only is Walker capable of bringing plenty of juice off the edge as a pass rusher, and dropping into coverage when needed, but he's also got the experience and versatility to line up as a stand-up linebacker and provide value in the middle of the defense, should he be asked to do so.
Jalon Walker has a tantalizing combination of physical attributes and proven experience. He's long, powerful, twitchy, and extremely versatile. This combination of skills makes him a truly unique player when compared to his peers, and one that I believe would be the perfect fit as an edge rusher in Todd Bowles' defensive scheme.
The biggest question isn't related to whether or not Jalon Walker would be a fit for Todd Bowles and the Bucs, because he clearly would. The real question is if Jalon Walker still be on the board when the Buccaneers are set to make their first selection.
There's certainly a chance, but I wouldn't consider it to be likely.
If Walker blows the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium with his combine performance this week, chances are another team with a top 15 pick will feel compelled to draft him. That said, talented prospects fall further than expected every single year on the opening night of the draft. Not to mention, should Jason Licht, Todd Bowles and the rest of the Buccaneers' war room view Walker as the perfect fit for their defense, what's to stop them from moving up to get him?
