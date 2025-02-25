Jason Licht gives update on Lavonte David's future with Buccaneers
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Bucs inside linebacker Lavonte David has established himself as franchise icon. His versatility, leadership, and intelligence have allowed David to perform as one of the league's greatest linebackers over the past decade, and his presence has been essential to the Buccaneers' success over the past five seasons.
But at 35-years of age, there's no question that the door is beginning to close on David's illustrious career.
That said, despite father time biting at his heels, David proved in 2025 — playing on a 1-year deal — that he still has more than enough left in the tank to start in the middle of an NFL defense. The question is, how much longer will he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be willing to test the limits of his excellence?
Based on his commitment to the franchise — proven through his willingness to re-sign in Tampa Bay on short-term, below-market contracts in recent seasons — it's fair to assume that if David does decide to continue playing, it will be for the Buccaneers. But there's plenty of logic to be found in the assumption that retirement is a realistic option in his mind.
However, according to JC Allen of BucsGameday, the Buccaneers have plans to meet with Lavonte David and his representation in Indianapolis this week to discuss his future.
General manager Jason Licht was also asked about David's future at the Combine, and he mentioned that he's "not stressing" about the situation.
"We'll probably talk to Lavonte soon," Licht said. "Give him a little space. We'll probably talk to him when we get back. I talked to Lavonte a few weeks ago. Had a great conversation. You know, of course, you have to make contingency plans, but right now, I'm not stressing."
Sure, Lavonte David isn't quite as explosive athletically as he was earlier in his career. But he's still an above average NFL linebacker whose leadership, IQ and instincts help to elevate those around him. As such, there's no question that another season in pewter and red would be a significant benefit to a Bucs' defense that has plenty of holes to fill this offseason.
The fact that David and his camp are going out of their way to meet with the team in Indianapolis speaks to at least some level of interest in returning to play for another season is good news for everyone involved.
It is widely expected that Bucs GM Jason Licht will target a variety of defensive positions early and often this offseason, through the draft, free agency and potentially the trade market. Don't expect that to change if the team is able to work out another one-year contract with one of the greatest defensive players in team history, Lavonte David. His presence will be essential to an improved Bucs defense in 2025, regardless of how many new faces are introduced.
