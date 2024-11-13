Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Could Join Tom Brady in a Franchise Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield hasn't been perfect this year, but he's been really, really good. And if he keeps it up, he'll have his name in Tampa Bay Buccaneers lore for a while to come.
So far this season, Mayfield has put up 2,505 yards, 24 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with a passer rating of 103.6. While his interceptions are tied for second-most in the league, his other production has been stellar — as Greg Auman of FOX Sports notes, Mayfield's passer rating is higher than even Tom Brady managed in three seasons as Tampa Bay's quarterback and he's on pace to throw 40 or more touchdowns, which is something that only Brady has accomplished as a Buccaneer.
Mayfield threw 29 touchdowns in 2023, so he's already well on his way to eclipsing that. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has done a lot of great work in revitalizing a quarterback that had already had a good year last year, and Mayfield and his offense continue to produce even down wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the latter of whom is out for the year.
Mayfield did have a bad stretch of turnovers, but he hasn't thrown an interception in two games. He's also had some trouble stretching the field without Evans and Godwin, but Evans is set to return after the bye week so that should certainly help in that area, too.
The Bucs are 4-6 and need to start winning games to have a chance at the playoffs. Whether or not they do remains to be seen, but Liam Coen will certainly let Baker Mayfield continue to bake in the meantime.
