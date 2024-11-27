Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Draws Praise From LB Lavonte David for 'Loving the Game'
It's easy to tell that Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is having fun out there playing football. From stolen celebrations to downfield blocks, Mayfield plays with a swagger that's infectious to Bucs fans everywhere — and it's infectious to players, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David recently spoke with NFL personality Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, and despite playing on the defensive side of the ball to Mayfield's offensive side, he told Adams that Mayfield's joy spreads around the locker room and inspires players to get back to a core tenet of playing football — having fun.
"When you first started playing football, it was all for the fun of it — you know what I'm saying?" David told Adams. "And sometimes when you get into the game, especially at this level, it becomes a business... at the end of the day, you want to have fun, you know what I'm saying? And you see that with Baker. He's having fun. He's getting back to having fun and loving the game."
Quarterbacks tend to be team leaders, and it's safe to say that David is one himself — he's been with Tampa Bay since 2012, after all. He's played a lot of football, and it makes sense that the business side of the game can dominate the football aspect when you've been in it for that long.
But whenever that happens, Mayfield keeps balling, and it makes everyone else on the team want to have fun out there, too.
"It just excites you," David said. "He's one of those guys who never lost the real thing of playing this football game, and that's having fun."
