Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Finds TE Cade Otton for Second TD vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are putting up points against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they continue to feed Cade Otton.

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) congratulates quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) congratulates quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Arrowhead Stadium as big underdogs on Monday night against the NFL's undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, but they certainly made an impression during the game.

The Bucs came out of the half to receive the ball down 10-7 to the Chiefs, and they cashed in quickly to retake the lead. Bucky Irving kicked off proceedings with a big return to midfield on the kickoff. The Bucs moved the ball down the field near the 10-yard line and quarterback Baker Mayfield put the team up with a touch pass to Cade Otton in the corner of the end zone. The play put Tampa Bay up 14-10.

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, the Buccaneers have been relying on Otton a lot more in the passing game. Otton caught two touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and continued his streak in Week 9 with this grab. If Mayfield and Otton can keep connecting, this offense could open up even more.

