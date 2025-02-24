Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provided confidence rather than frustration for rookie center
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high hopes for second-year center Graham Barton, and he seems to believe he still has plenty of room to grow.
The Buccaneers rookie was thrown into the fire last season, tasked with learning a complex offense while adjusting to a new position. Through it all, he remained grateful for the support of his quarterback.
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was a steady presence for Barton, offering encouragement rather than frustration. Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio last week, Barton reflected on Mayfield’s leadership and patience.
“Baker’s big thing with me coming in was he knew how much my head was spinning trying to learn the entire offense and learn the position and learn all that stuff at once,” Barton said. “And so, Baker, I can’t say enough about how awesome Baker was to me this year. I’m sure there were many times where I deserved to get an ass-chewing from Baker. But, you know, he chose to just put confidence in me and help me learn and make sure we’re on the same page together.
“He never brought me down. It was always about just giving me confidence. So Baker was really patient with me, and he had a lot of belief in me.”
That belief reflects the strong chemistry within the Buccaneers’ locker room, something that has helped them navigate adversity over the past two seasons. If that unity remains intact, it could be the key to avoiding the midseason struggles that have plagued the team in recent years.
Barton started in all 16 of his appearances with Tampa Bay last season. He graded out at 55.6 overall in 1,111 snaps according to PFF.
