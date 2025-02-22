Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield’s odds for 2025 NFL MVP revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bet on Baker Mayfield, and he certainly delivered.
Mayfield had a career year to the tune of 41 passing touchdowns in the regular season, leading the Buccaneers to 10 wins. The season came after Mayfield signed a three-year, $100,000,000 contract, and he was able to prove his worth in the first of those three years. And given that he was so productive, one might wonder if he could be the NFL's most productive quarterback.
The MVP award is given to the NFL's most valuable player every year, and it's typically a quarterback. Mayfield was one of the better players in the NFL last year with his production, but could he win the NFL's most prestigious award? Here's what the odds say.
What are Baker Mayfield's current MVP odds?
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Baker Mayfield has +2800 odds to become NFL MVP in 2025. He's tied for 11th with two players — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Per DraftKings, the two frontrunners are the two finalists in 2024 in the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (who won) and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (the runner-up).
Everyone above Mayfield, of course, is a quarterback, so there are a few different QBs that bettors believe in more. This may be due to the other side of Mayfield's game — he also led the league in both fumbles and interceptions, and he'll have to cut down on that aspect of his game in 2025. Additionally, MVP awards are often given to players on the best teams, and Tampa Bay's defense has to improve next year for the Bucs to be legitimate contenders.
However, Mayfield will also be getting continuity for the first time in a long time with Josh Grizzard at the helm of the offense. Grizzard was promoted internally after Liam Coen became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the offense should remain similar, so Mayfield will be pretty comfortable under center this year. That could lead him to even greater heights, which would shoot him up this list.
