Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Vaults Up QB Rankings
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield opened the eyes of many who doubted him after his Week 1 performance in the team's 37-20 win over the Commanders.
He was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week. He earned one of Tom Brady's three "Stars of the Week" after Brady's first week as a FOX Broadcaster and he had the highest passer rating at 142.5 of all quarterbacks in Week 1. His four touchdowns lead the NFL while his 80% completion percentage ranks second, and his 289 passing yards rank fourth. Now, the national landscape is starting to take notice.
Previously ranked as the 20th-best quarterback heading into the NFL season, Mayfield vaulted up Fox Sports latest rankings to seventh. A move of 13 spots prompted NFL reporter Henry McKenna to reevaluate his rankings.
Here's what McKenna said about Mayfield:
"OK, speaking of taking over a game. Let’s go, Baker.
I wasn’t sure how he’d cope with the departure of former offensive coordinator and current Panthers coach David Canales. Mike Evans always seems like he’s on the verge of showing his age. Chris Godwin has been banged up. Generally, I wasn’t sure if I could buy in on Baker. But, dangit, he put himself right at the top of this list by putting a whooping on the Commanders.
It wasn’t just about beating up on a suspect defense. I loved Baker’s ball placement on his touchdowns to Mike Evans — both sneaky, pinpoint passes where only Evans could get it. I loved Baker’s elusiveness in the pocket, bouncing off defenders and avoiding losses. And then, and maybe best of all, I liked seeing Baker keeping his eyes downfield after avoiding pass-rushers and, in some cases, completing passes out of structure."
Mayfield has been underestimated for most of his career and that perpetual chip on his shoulder looms large when doubted. After a hot start to the season, he'll look to build upon the early success against a big test in the Detroit Lions in Week 2. However, some are still hesitant to believe in Baker Mayfield with The 33rd Team ranking him as the 18th-best quarterback behind some interesting names.
Mayfield doesn't mind, though, because as long as there are doubters that chip will keep growing. And with Tampa Bay behind him, he'll continue to sling it changing the minds of the masses one performance at a time.
