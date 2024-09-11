Tom Brady Regrets Not Drafting Bucs' Baker Mayfield in Fantasy
Former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began his broadcasting era this past weekend when he made his debut with FOX Sports for America's Game of the Week between the Cowboys and Browns. Brady's debut was met with some skepticism, but that is to be expected from a rookie broadcaster from time to time.
Nonetheless, Brady made it through his first game on an NFL call, but it was actually the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who stole the show in Sunday's late afternoon games. Mayfield dazzled in his second season opener as the Bucs' starting quarterback in a 37-20 rout of the Washington Commanders, completing 80 percent of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers to boot.
Mayfield's fantastic day to open the season earned him a spot as potentially America's Air Player of the Week, but it also earned him recognition from the GOAT Tom Brady as one of his three stars of the week who wishes he would have drafted successor in fantasy this year.
It's great to see Baker get the attention and recognition that he deserves. Baker and the Buccaneers have always been doubted and that didn't change heading into the 2024 season, but with their play on Sunday they put those doubters on notice and will look to continue their blazing start to the season.
Baker was never asked to fill the shoes that Brady left in Tampa Bay — instead, he was asked to wear his own and just be Baker. That is exactly what he has done. Yes, Tom Brady helped the team win a Super Bowl just a few seasons ago, but now this Tampa Bay team belongs to Baker Mayfield and it'll go as he does.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a chance to move to 2-0 on the season when they head North to face off against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in a rematch of last season's divisional-round playoff game.
