Devin White Loses Starting Spot With Eagles
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White joined the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in hopes of getting a new start in the NFL. As it turns out, unfortunately, he won't get the start at all.
White was listed with an injured ankle and did not travel to Philadelphia's opening game in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers, and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean filled in for him there. After a good game from Dean, it seems like that change will be permanent, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio announced on Wednesday that Dean will start over White and play alongside fellow free agent acquisition Zack Baun.
READ MORE: Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator Draws Rave Reviews In Debut
Needless to say, this isn't exactly how Devin White thought things were gonna go. White played great football at the beginning of his tenure in Tampa Bay and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2020, though his coverage ability and playmaking skills dropped off considerably after that. White demanded a trade from the Buccaneers at the beginning of the 2023 offseason, and though he and the Bucs were able to work it out, poor play saw White get benched for K.J. Britt, who is starting at linebacker for the Buccaneers this year.
During his tenure with the Buccaneers, White posted 364 solo tackles, 202 assists, 23 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He'll be back in Tampa Bay in Week 4, but it looks like he won't be starting.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 5 Corners The Bucs Could Sign To Bolster Their Secondary
• BucsGameday's MVP in Bucs Win Over Commanders
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Victory Over Commanders
• Cleveland Radio Host Loses It After Call About Baker Mayfield