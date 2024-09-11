Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
The Bucs are coming off a big win over the Washington Commanders, scoring 37 points on offense as they cruised to a 1-0 start on the season. However, the euphoria was short-lived as the Bucs were hit with a rash of injuries to their secondary including starters cornerback Zyon McCollum and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. That's not good news with the Detroit Lions next on the docket.
The NFC Divisional round re-match likely means more for the Bucs than it does for the Lions. After sweeping Tampa Bay last season in their two games played, Detroit will come into this game thinking they're the superior team in the home matchup, while the Bucs will look to avenge their playoff loss that saw them minutes away from a trip to the NFC Championship with a chip on their shoulder. Jared Goff has had head coach Todd Bowles' number over the years and he'll look to finally get one over on the veteran quarterback.
In this weekly article, BucsGameday will preview the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent. We’ll break down their prior season, the moves they’ve made this year, and the matchup history between the two teams to give you insight into what to expect on game day.
Matchup History
The Lions hold the lead in the matchup series between the two teams, 33-29. As part of the old NFC Central division, Tampa Bay and Detroit's history stretches all the way back to 1977. The two teams have met in the playoffs twice with a split of games, the Bucs winning in 1997 with the Lions winning in the NFC Divisional round last year. Detroit has won three of the last five matchups including a 24-21 win in the reintroduction of the Creamsicle uniforms last season and an overtime win in 2010.
Looking Back At 2023
In the third year under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions saw their win total jump from 9-8 to 12-5 and not just obtain a playoff berth but win their division and make it to the NFC Championship. Coming up short in a 34-31 loss to the 49ers, Detroit brought success to a team that has long strived for it. The free agent addition of guard Graham Glasgow combined with a stellar draft that included running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta, and defensive back Brain Branch energized the Lions roster, with Laporta and Gibbs making the Pro Bowl in their rookie season.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took his game to the next level, making the Pro Bowl and becoming an All-Pro for the first time in his career. Right tackle Penei Sewell also made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro for the first time and both were paid handsomely in the offseason. Aidan Hutchinson logged double-digit sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl season en route to the Lions' first playoff victory since 1991.
What's New In 2024
The Lions bolstered their roster with the Super Bowl in their sights in 2024. They lost guard Jonah Jackson, but they added guard Kevin Zeitler in his place. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and WR Josh Reynolds also departed in free agency. Still, the team is banking on a breakout season from wide receiver Jameson Williams, their former first-round pick who got off to a great start to open the season. The Lions added to their stout run defense with defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport and they made moves to sure up a pass defense that finished 27th in the league by trading for former Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. Then spent their first two draft picks at the position in first-rounder Terrion Arnold and second-round pick Enis Rakestraw.
Perhaps one of the most important moves was retaining offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who had several opportunities to become a head coach during the hiring cycle but declined opportunities to finish what he started in Detroit.
Final Thoughts
The Lions started the season off with a thrilling win on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. They entered the league as one of the teams to beat in the NFC and a Super Bowl contender. They showed no reason why that should be questioned gutting out a tough win and now face a banged-up Buccaneers defense. The firepower the Lions have on offense could be a problem for the Bucs depending on how injuries progress for the team throughout the week, but the Lions also displayed their weaknesses in the secondary they spent so many resources to improve. This matchup will either be a shoot-out of two high-powered offenses with shaky secondaries and strong run defenses, or the Lions could simply overpower the Bucs in a big win preventing Tampa Bay from avenging their playoff loss.
