Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator Draws Rave Reviews In Debut
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen's regular season debut as the team's playcaller couldn't have gone much better. The Bucs scored 37 points on the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 victory and scored on nearly every possession punting just once all game.
Coen has spoken about how he would utilize motion and movement in his system and that was on clear display Sunday afternoon. The strategy confused the Commanders' defense and played to the strengths of the Buccaneers offense. Behind his play-calling, the Buccaneers' offense was highly effective moving the ball with dynamic plays, including effective uses of screen passes and deep routes, leading to significant gains and scores.
His philosophy of "players over plays" and "finding answers" in the game led to big games from playmakers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The offense appeared to find a rhythm under Coen's play calling and gave reasons for optimism that this is just the tip of the iceberg in what could be a promising season for the Bucs.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles praised Coen after the game for the effort commending the points they scored on offense and remarking that there is plenty to build upon.
“I thought Liam did a great job coming out," Bowles said. "I mean, you put up 37 points, there are some things we can be better at – that we can get better at – in the first game. Happy to win.
Happy to score 37 points. We will move on from there.”
Baker Mayfield had a standout performance, completing 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He showcased a high level of efficiency and chemistry within the new offensive scheme and spoke highly of Coen, notating he didn't have to audible too much because of how Coen called the game.
“[I] really didn’t have to do too much," Mayfield said. "I thought Liam [Coen] called a great game. There
were a few protection adjustments just based on what they were doing. A few times
when we were checking a play, they’d flip the pressure and things like that, but yeah, [I]
didn’t really have to reach into the toolbox too much today. Liam called a great game.”
Receiver Mike Evans, who recorded two touchdowns in the game on five catches for 61 yards echoed Bowles and Baker's thoughts saying he thought Coen "called a great game." In the latest episode of In The Current, Evans praised Coen for his collaborative effort, calling him "his guy".
Fellow wideout Chris Godwin has also been complimentary of Coen, talking openly about his excitement over moving back into the slot and what his usage will look like in this new offensive scheme. Godwin was showcased in the Bucs' win over the Commanders, leading the team in receptions (8) and yards (83) while also adding a touchdown. Working from the slot, seven of his eight catches went for first downs, with five coming on third downs. After the game, Godwin said they left a lot out there but commended the offense and Coen for a hot start.
“That’s a pretty hot first start, right, and again we left some meat on the bone out there," Godwin said.
"There were some plays that we could have executed a lot better on, but I think for our
first game, I think Liam would probably say that he’s pretty happy with how he was
calling things, and I think as players we are happy as well. You know we got to spread it
around a bunch, a lot of guys got involved – got a nice mix of run-pass, screens, and
obviously it helps when you have 6 (Baker Mayfield) out there running the show.”
Running back Rachaad White has been very vocal about his excitement for the possibilities of the run game and his continued utilization as a receiver in space in Coen's new offense. While the ground game got off to a slow start, they finished with a combined 112 yards rushing. White turned in a 15-yard run, and using dump-offs and screens as an extension of the run game paid off for White who turned in six catches for 75 yards, including a 32-yard catch and run. White gave the Commanders credit for their play but praised Coen for the play calls he made.
“Hats off to Washington, too," White said. "They did a lot of different things to switch it up for us, but I
just think Liam [Coen] did what he did. [He made] great play calls at the right times. Me
and Bucky [Irving] were just going out there piggy backing off of each other and just
running hard.”
If Coen can keep the momentum going throughout the season, there's a legitimate chance the Bucs could end up with a top-10 offense when everything is all said and done. One thing is for sure — the players have bought in and when that happens combined with seeing early results the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers offense in 2024.
