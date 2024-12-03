Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Outduels All Others to Nab PFF Award
For at least one week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is going to be able to say he topped the best in the business.
We think most would agree Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the best the NFL has seen in 2024, but in Week 13, his 127 scrimmage yards and rushing touchdown couldn't best the Buccaneers rookie's numbers as both ball carriers led their teams to critical wins as the playoff races heat up in December.
In the 26-23 Tampa Bay win over the Carolina Panthers in overtime, Irving came through with 185 yards of offense and a rushing touchdown and landed himself on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week for his troubles.
Only one running back gets named to the team each week, and this week, Irving is it. He joins other offensive skill position players receivers Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns) and Nico Collins (Houston Texans) and tight end Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) on the offensive side.
Though he wasn't named PFF's Offensive Players of the Week — that went to Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata — the case should certainly be made he was the Bucs' Player of the Week at least.
“He’s getting more comfortable with the offense. The more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, the more he can do," head coach Todd Bowles said of Irving the day after his team's latest victory. "Bucky has a skill you can’t teach – he can make people miss in the hole.”
Irving has already nabbed this honor, and he's up for another as the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week which fans can vote on, here.
