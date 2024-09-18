Bucs RB Set to Face Former Oregon Teammate in Broncos QB Bo Nix
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has played with three different quarterbacks from his college career to his rookie season in the NFL now, and his last two are set to face off against each other this weekend in Tampa Bay.
Irving, who has rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries to kick off his NFL career, did a brief stint with Tanner Morgan in Minnesota before playing the rest of his college career with Bo Nix at Oregon. Now, he's in the backfield behind quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Nix's Denver Broncos are coming to play the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.
When asked to talk about playing for Mayfield in comparison to playing for Nix, Irving had a lot of great things to say about his current quarterback.
"Baker [Mayfield] is a different type of guy. He brings a lot of energy to the team," Irving said. "We know this is his team, so we're gonna go as he goes and he just always has to know that the team has his back."
That being said, he also had a lot of great things to say about Nix, too. In their last year together, Irving ran for a staggering 1180 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Oregon Ducks. Irving said that it's going to be good to see him again out there on the gridiron.
"It's gonna feel good. That's the guy that I competed with for the past two years," Irving said. "Great relationship, one of my best friends off the field. I'm rooting for him, and I hope he's rooting for me."
Nix and Irving are almost certainly rooting for each other — except this weekend, when the Bucs and Broncos face off at 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium.
