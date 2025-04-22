Buccaneers RB floated as trade candidate after Cowboys interest last season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be heading into draft weekend with decisions to make about their crowded backfield.
Running back Rachaad White, once viewed as the starter of the team’s rushing attack, is now being floated as a potential draft day trade candidate due to his expiring rookie contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter mentioned White as expendable among a list of players in the NFL, who could be moved during the NFL Draft this weekend.
"Draft weekend is also a busy time for trades of players already on rosters," Schefter said. "Here are players on rookie contracts who could be deemed expendable." Mentioned in that group was White, whose contract is set to expire after this coming season.
The Buccaneers relied heavily on White in 2023 when he had over 1500 yards as a dual-threat running back. But in 2024, his role shifted. The addition of rookie Bucky Irving to the rotation led to fewer touches for White, as the Oregon product quickly earned snaps with his speed and versatility. That ultimately cut into White’s production, which saw a noticeable drop from the previous season.
Tampa Bay hasn’t made it known that White is available publicly, but the Dallas Cowboys, who were interested in him at last year’s trade deadline, could revisit that possibility as they look to add to their backfield.
With a loaded draft class at running back and White due for a new contract after the season, Tampa may feel pressure to weigh value now versus future cost. With Irving entering his second season on the roster, it would certainly be cheaper to keep him and make room for other positions of need.
While a trade isn’t guaranteed, White’s reduced role and contract timeline make his status a storyline to watch as draft weekend unfolds.
