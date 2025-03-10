Buccaneers re-signing key offensive starter to three-year deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers love to retain their own players in free agency, and they've been putting in work to do so before the legal tampering period begins on Monday at noon.
The Bucs already secured linebacker Lavonte David a few days prior, and now, they're bringing back a starter on the offensive side of the ball. NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported Monday that Bucs guard Ben Bredeson was re-signing with the Bucs on a three-year deal, and the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported shortly after that the deal was worth $22 million.
Bredeson came to Tampa Bay from the New York Giants, where he played almost every position on the offensive line in an injury-riddled year for the team. He signed with Tampa Bay last year on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and he played admirably — playing only guard this time around, Bredeson was a solid player on a line that served as one of the best in football, helping with a dominating run game and protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield in the passing game.
Bredeson's re-signing is key for Tampa Bay's offense, as Tampa Bay will now retain its entire starting offensive line once again for the 2025 season. That should go a long way for chemistry, and it could serve the Bucs well under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.
