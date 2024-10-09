Bucs Ready for 'Playoff Atmosphere' vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a football game to win. And while they want to win any football game they play in, the New Orleans Saints are a divisional opponent and Week 6 could have quite a few ramifications.
The Bucs are already 0-1 on the year in the division and could fall to 0-2 with a loss against the Saints, while the Atlanta Falcons, who beat them last Thursday in OT, could advance to 3-0 in the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday. As such, while early, this game could be a must-win for Tampa Bay.
The necessity is not lost on the Bucs, especially CB Zyon McCollum. He said Wednesday that these divisional games are important, especially with how difficult the rest of Tampa Bay's schedule is coming up.
"It's extremely important. We don't want to fall behind in the NFC South, especially this year with it being so competitive," McCollum said. "These wins, especially within the division, are extremely important. It should be a playoff atmosphere."
It's up to the team's head coach to make sure that the "playoff atmosphere" in question doesn't rattle the team, and that's exactly what head coach Todd Bowles plans on doing. He said that while the hurricane preparation and disjointed schedule have made things a little more difficult, once everyone's families were safe and evacuated, the sense of urgency when playing the Saints is no different.
"There is urgency every week, whether it’s an NFC South opponent or anybody else. It’s the next week, so it’s the next game," Bowles said. "We have a mature team for the most part with our veterans that are helping the young guys. We have to focus, and we know that the game is on Sunday, as well."
The Bucs will have to lock in ahead of Sunday's matchup as Hurricane Milton and their different schedule could create some problems. But on Sunday at 1 p.m, Tampa Bay should be aware of how big this game is — and not let it get too big.
