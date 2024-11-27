Buccaneers Receive Slight Boost In Power Rankings After Blowout Win Over Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on track with a decisive win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The defense played well, the offense kept doing what they've been doing and the confidence is back that this team could go on a stretch run to close out the season and vie for not only the division crown but at the very least a wild card spot. The Bucs have two winnable games against the Panthers and Raiders before a tough test with a West Coast trip to take on the Chargers. If the Bucs can keep the train rolling, they continue to climb the power rankings and their playoff chances.
Here is where the Buccaneers stack up in this week's power rankings:
ESPN. com: No. 15
"The Bucs' offense is averaging 27.3 points per game -- tied for fourth-best in the NFL. It's largely due to the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose 27 offensive touchdowns (24 passing, three rushing) are the second most after Week 12. His 71.4% completion percentage is also third best, and his 2,877 net yards are tied for fifth best, ahead of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. To top it off, the Bucs now have a top-10 rushing attack (128.1) after being dead last with 88.8 yards per game in 2023."
Last Week: No. 18
NFL.com: No. 13
"The Buccaneers exited their Week 11 bye with a fairly clean,take-care-of-business victory over the Giants, ending their four-game losing streak and thrusting them back into the playoff mix. The offense was lifted by Mike Evans’ return, and the defense received reinforcements with the returns of CBs Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum, along with recent signee Mike Edwards, who stepped in for Jordan Whitehead after Whitehead suffered a fourth-quarter injury. Baker Mayfield also was banged up with a stinger, but he carved up the Giants to the tune of 9.8 yards per pass and ran in a TD. This team is not only better than its 5-6 record but looms as a dangerous group down the stretch. The schedule is about as appealing as a contender could hope for, with only one current remaining opponent (the Chargers in Week 15) sitting above .500. With the Falcons falling off, don’t forget about this Bucs squad."
Last Week: No.14
CBS Sports: No. 16
"They dominated the Giants, and with a soft schedule the rest of the way, they can make a run. Getting healthy on defense is big for this group."
Last Week: No. 19
USA Today: No. 20
"They might be on their way, Sunday's rout of the Giants initiating what's still the easiest remaining schedule (measured by opponents' winning percentage) for any NFC team. WR Mike Evans had a 68-yard day on the heels of a five-week injury absence but will have to average 99.5 the rest of the way to keep his career-long string of 1,000-yard seasons intact."
Last Week: No. 19
NBC Sports: No. 14
"Baker got very gabbaggressive with the Tommy DeVito hand gesture."
Last Week: No. 17
Yahoo Sports: No. 14
"The Buccaneers are probably the best team in the NFC South. They should really, really regret blowing that Thursday night game at Atlanta, because that might be why they lose the division. Though, they could overtake the Falcons over the last six games."
Last Week: No. 16
Fox Sports: No. 16
"Despite the sub-.500 record, Next Gen Stats says the Buccaneers have a 53% chance to reach the playoffs. They can thank their schedule for that. Tampa Bay plays the 7-4 Chargers in Week 15. Its other five opponents are a combined 16-39."
Last Week: No. 19
