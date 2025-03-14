Buccaneers restructure star offensive player’s contract, create $19 million in cap space
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made two big moves in free agency, bringing back wide receiver Chris Godwin and bringing in edge rusher Haasan Reddick from the New York Jets. The former was a three-year deal worth $66 million and the latter a one-year deal worth $12 million, so the Bucs could use to open up the cap a little to make room for them.
They did just that on Friday. Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Buccaneers opened up $19.96 million in cap space by restructuring Tristan Wirfs' contract, which will allow them to comfortably cover their recent free agency signings.
Per Auman, Wirfs' $26 million base salary is mostly being converted to bonus over five more years, which makes his 2025 base salary just $1.17 million. Wirfs will still get that money, of course, but it will now come from his bonus over his next few years in the NFL.
Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg has always been quite cap savvy, and this is another example. There are a few other contracts the team can restructure or extend this offseason to clear up more room, and with more potential free agent signings and a draft class on the way, expect the Bucs to do just that as the offseason continues on.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?