Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal new white creamsicle uniforms ahead of 2025 season
It's been rumored for some time now, but the day is finally here — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another uniform to their collection.
Tampa Bay's 'creamsicle' uniforms — the team's orange and white uniform it wore from 1976 until a rebrand in 1997 — have been popular among Bucs fans and NFL fans alike, and they finally made a comeback for the Buccaneers in 2023. The Bucs have worn those orange throwback jerseys for two years now, going 0-2 in them, and they're set to wear them again against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.
Now, though, the Bucs have unveiled another creamsicle throwback. The Bucs unveiled the white away variant of the creamsicle uniform on Tuesday, which the team will wear for the first time since 1996.
There have been a few different versions of this away uniform over the years, including some with red numbers and another variant that includes orange pants, but this version most closely resembles the one the team wore in 1976, which features orange numbers with a red trim. These variants also feature white pants, forgoing the orange pants the team began to wear on the road in 1992.
The Buccaneers will wear these jerseys at home in Week 3 against the New York Jets, coinciding with the game theme of the team's 50th Anniversary. The Jets recently made their "New York Sack Exchange" uniforms permanent, so the game should have a throwback vibe when the two teams square off on September 21. The Bucs haven't gotten a win in their throwback uniforms so far, so hopefully, this white variant is a bit luckier than the orange home uniform.
