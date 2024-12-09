Buccaneers Rival Quarterback Out Weeks After Injuring Non-Throwing Hand
The New Orleans Saints earned a 14-11 road win on Sunday over the New York Giants, but that's where the good news ends for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South Division rival.
That's because during the course of the game, while the Buccaneers were getting a win over Saints quarterback Derek Carr's former team the Las Vegas Raiders, he decided to go airborne trying to convert a run into a first down in the fourth quarter against the Giants.
Carr came up short, suffering from both a potential head injury and a left arm injury. And it seems to have been confirmed Monday that the Tampa Bay rival did in fact suffer an injury to his left hand, one that's going to cost him several of the final weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport also reported that injury is expected to cause the quarterback several weeks but that interim head coach Darren Rizzi is not putting Carr on injured reserve while holding out hope New Orleans may get its starter back before the end of the season.
At 5-8 the Saints aren't officially out of the running for a Wild Card playoff spot, but the odds are not in their favor.
If Carr can return he'll face off against the Bucs in Week 18, in New Orleans.
