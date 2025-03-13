Buccaneers rival signs $3 million deal with former Cowboys RB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done what they needed to do thus far through 2025 free agency, and while they remain the team to beat in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are still chasing and the Carolina Panthers have made moves of their own to become somewhat of a contender for the crown this upcoming season.
The Carolina Panthers have steadily improved since former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales took over as the head coach and they have made a concerted effort to improve their roster this offseason to compete with the likes of the Bucs and Falcons.
In one of their most recent moves, the Panthers have signed former Dallas Cowboys running back and 2024 breakout player, Rico Dowdle, to a one-year, $3 million deal with incentives that could take that up to $6.25 million.
Dowdle, who is from Asheville and attended the University of South Carolina, returns home after breaking out with the Cowboys in 2024 after earning more run for a team that relied heavily on the run game. Dowdle ranked 20th in the league in all-purpose yards last year with 1,328 yards with 1,079 yards on the ground and 249 yards through the air for a total of just five touchdowns.
Dowdle will be joining a backfield that features Chuba Hubbard, who will undoubtedly be the lead back after signing a multi-year extension last offseason. However, Dowdle will likely be heavily featured as the Panthers will use two backs, especially with former second-round pick, Jonathan Brooks, suffering yet another torn ACL this past season along with the recent release of veteran back Miles Sanders.
