Buccaneers rival signs former Chargers QB
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the team to beat in the NFC South, a division rival made a move of their own.
The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Easton Stick, the team announced today. This move could signal an end to quarterback Kirk Cousins' time in Atlanta in 2025.
Tampa Bay could be facing a very different Falcons team in the near future if this signing is a precursor to a quarterback succession plan.
Stick joins the Falcons after six seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Stick was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in six games for the Chargers, completing 112 of 175 passes for 1,133 yards and three touchdowns.
Stick’s addition gives them a backup with experience who could provide a bridge or competition down the road, especially if the team decides to go in a different direction.
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal this offseason, but with just $100 million guaranteed and a relatively easy out after 2024, Atlanta has the flexibility to move in a different direction if they want to. Despite speculation, Falcons leadership has supported the idea of retaining Cousins as the backup to rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.
For the Buccaneers, that kind of shift in Atlanta’s quarterback plans could alter the division's outlook starting in 2025.
Whether it’s Stick, a rookie, or another veteran, Tampa Bay may not be facing Cousins for long — and that could have ripple effects for the rest of the NFC South.
