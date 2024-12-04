Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Listed With Additional New Injury on Wednesday Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still dealing with some injuries ahead of their matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

River Wells

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay's injury report was released on Wednesday, and while there were a few expected instances, there are a few things to note.

The Buccaneers didn't hold a full practice, opting for a walkthrough instead, so it's hard to gauge exactly how participation would have gone. The injury report estimates whether or not a player would have gone on that day, however, and as it stands, the Buccaneers had six players listed as non-participants. Some of that is likely precautionary, with players like running back Bucky Irving and tackle Tristan Wirfs already dealing with injuries, but there are two that are of interest in the report.

Normally, Mike Evans' status would fall in a similar realm, being precautionary after an injury to his hamstring before the bye week. The report added "calf" to his status, though, which is an injury we haven't seen yet — as such, it's something to monitor going forward this week, especially when the Buccaneers get back to full practice. Additionally, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who forced a crucial fumble against the Carolina Panthers, was listed as a non-participant with a shoulder injury.

Starter Tykee Smith appears to be getting better with a "limited" status for his knee. Linebacker K.J. Britt, who sprained his ankle against the Panthers, did not participate, and neither did safety Mike Edwards, who is dealing with an injured hamstring.

Published
River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

