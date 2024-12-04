Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Unveil 'My Cause, My Cleats' Shoes for Charity
Each year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participate in the My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
It's an annual campaign that consists of NFL players wearing customized cleats in Weeks 13 and 14 of the season in honor of whatever cause they have chosen to support.
Over the years, the campaign has gained traction. Because unlike other philanthropic pursuits that aim to raise money for a worthy cause, this one allows players to not only customize their choice of charity, but also the style of cleats that they wear. After the game, players usually donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid and acquire the cleats as their own.
Some players leave the designs strictly up to artists, others like to get involved in the process. Regardless, it's a noble endeavor, and one that allows fans to get a cool piece of memorabilia with all proceeds going to some form of charity.
Although we haven't gotten any glimpses of the cleats that the players plan to wear this weekend, Greg Auman dug up the list of charities that each member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster have chosen to represent for the My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
A number of players, including Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, decided to send the proceeds from their cleats to their own foundations, both of which provide valuable services to families in need.
The different colors and designs seen on the field at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday will certainly provide a unique vibe for the fans, and everyone involved, but more importantly, it will also valuable donations to many different charitable foundations throughout the country.
