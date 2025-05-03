Buccaneers rookie steal? Don’t sleep on this one
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are excited to welcome in their new draft class this offseason, and there's one player in particular who may have a stronger impression to start with.
The Bucs selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, and Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named him as the best value pick in the Bucs draft class.
READ MORE: Buccaneers 400-pound rookie reveals plan to team up with Vita Vea
Morrison has tremendous value for Bucs in rookie class
"A torn hip labrum held Notre Dame corner Benjamin Morrison back from being a first-round pick. Instead, he fell to the 53rd overall slot, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers awaited," Sobleski wrote.
Morrison tried to show he was healthy by putting on a personal workout only days before the start of the NFL draft.
"Both of them [tears] are bilateral. There's no problems with either of them ... so the hips aren't an issue," Morrison told reporters after the workout. "I wanted to answer that question before the draft because I don't want to leave it up to them."
"The performance didn't work in the corner's favor because the turnaround time was too short. However, there's a good chance Tampa Bay ended up with a steal on Day 2. Morrison has starter traits as an outside corner."
Morrison will have a chance to compete for a starting job on the defense throughout the offseason, which begins with the team's rookie minicamp that takes place from May 9-11 at the team's facility in Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans