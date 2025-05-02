Buccaneers 400-pound rookie reveals plan to team up with Vita Vea
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a fantastic job once again in the NFL Draft, filling holes while also building for the future. Many place emphasis on those that are drafted and how they will impact the team, but just as important is how teams continue to add players following the draft through the undrafted free agency pool.
The Bucs added plenty through undrafted free agency with one of the big ones being former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. On top of Sanders signing with the Buccaneers, another well known player was also signed by Tampa Bay in defensive tackle out of Florida Desmond Watson.
Watson is a massive human being who has become synonymous with how big he is. During his time with the Gators in Gainesville, Watson was a force in the middle, specifically when it came to filling the A-gap and stopping the run.
In a recent sit down with NFL Network, Watson described the process of deciding to go with the Buccaneers and how he is eager to learn from Vita Vea on the inside of the Bucs’ defense.
Watson won’t provide much when it comes to the pass rush, and although it might be difficult to see him making the team, he could end up being a solid depth piece even on the practice squad. He fills gaps well in the run game, but likely won’t be utilized in the passing game at all due to his size and inability to get into the backfield.
Watson is a huge human being who eats up double teams on a regular basis but is limited in what he can due unless the play heads straight towards him. Watson, who reportedly checked in at 464, has recently lost close to 30 pounds as he aims to get into better shape in order for his career to traject upward rather than the opposite direction.
If he can continue to shed the weight and get down to a size that would allow for his athleticism to shine, then he could eventually become a solid player on the defensive line after some development.
