Buccaneers Running Back Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving hasn't just had a phenomenal rookie season — he's been one of the best running backs in the NFL.
Irving finished his rookie year at running back with 1,122 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. He didn't start for the first half of the season, but once he got going, he didn't stop, becoming one of the most vaunted running backs in the league at making the first man miss. He was a centerpiece to Tampa Bay's offense and one of the more electrifying backs in the league, and now, he could get recognized for his efforts.
Irving is up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award, a fan-voted award that he's nominated for among five other players — Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and New York Giants WR Malik Nabers.
That's some tough competition, but you can vote HERE to try and help Irving come away with it. He'd certainly deserve it, given his stellar performance this year.
