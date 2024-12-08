Bucs Score First as Rookie WR Finds Endzone vs. Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted no time getting to work in their game vs. the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
After a sloppy performance last week which saw the Bucs narrowly escape with a victory vs. an inferior opponent, Liam Coen, Baker Mayfield and the rest of the Bucs offense wanted to get off on the right foot in this one — and that's exactly what they did.
After some strong running from Rachaad White, Mayfield hit Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard to move the ball into Raiders' territory. When faced with a 4th-and-1 from outside of the red zone, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles didn't hesitate to go for it, and Rachaad White picked up more than he needed to give the Bucs a fresh set of downs.
Just two plays later, Mayfield lofted a pass beautifully over the defense and hit rookie receiver Jalen McMillan in stride for his second receiving touchdown of the season.
The touchdown strike capped off a beautiful opening possession for Tampa Bay's offense which saw the Bucs run 12-plays, marching 85 yards in 6 minutes and 53 seconds. It's a good start for the Bucs who are hoping to assert their dominance vs. an opponent with just two wins on the season.
