Numerous Injured Buccaneers Players Inactive vs. Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a must-win matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they won't be coming into the matchup very healthy.
Many players took a downturn in status on the Saturday before the game, and this is reflected in the team's inactives list. Five of the team's seven inactive players are injured, and three of them — linebacker J.J. Russell, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and cornerback Josh Hayes — were all listed as questionable on the Friday injury report before being downgraded to out on Saturday.
A big piece of news here comes from who isn't on the list. Nickel cornerback Tykee Smith is not on the list, which means he should be set to play his first game for the Buccaneers since the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Tampa Bay will certainly need his services, as they'll have to contend with Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
On the flip side, with K.J Britt and J.J Russell both out of commission, Tampa Bay will be forced to rely on both linebacker Vi Jones and undrafted linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. alongside Lavonte David. With Bowers prowling the middle of the field, that could be problematic for Tampa Bay.
