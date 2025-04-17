Buccaneers select Patriots star QB in wild mock draft twist
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL has to start building a team with a quarterback, preferably someone young that they can develop.
That's why FOX Sports writer Henry McKenna has the Bucs taking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 19 overall pick in his NFL redraft exercise, where NFL teams could pick from every NFL player.
Maye to the Bucs in NFL redraft
"When I speak to evaluators around the NFL about Maye, I hear a lot of compliments that exceed what he put on paper. When I speak to the people around Maye, I hear a lot of dissatisfaction and desire for more. This is all to say that Maye's hype machine is getting ready for takeoff. I'm not sure people realize how much talent is bubbling under the surface. The average fan might not see Maye coming. But folks that are watching closely? They see him ascending quickly into the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks," McKenna writes.
If this hypothetical scenario were to happen, Maye would have the chance to cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a team that has been strong at the position since the start of the decade.
