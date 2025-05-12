Buccaneers’ Shilo Sanders says Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is missing him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened rookie minicamp with a lot of energy and emotion, but one of the most heartfelt moments came during Shilo Sanders’ press conference.
The rookie safety, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, took a moment to reflect on the absence of his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
The two brothers played together at Colorado under the guidance of their father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, and became one of college football’s most talked-about duos. The Buccaneers defender didn’t shy away from admitting how different things feel without his brother nearby.
“He wants some brotherly love. You know, he misses me and stuff—his big brother isn’t next to him anymore at practice,” Shilo said.
While reflecting on life without his brother at rookie minicamp, Shilo Sanders shared a lighthearted story that showed just how close their bond remains—even from different NFL cities.
"He’s been calling me in the morning,” Shilo said, laughing. “He called me during a meeting with Coach Rashad. I told him, ‘Bro, you’re messing up my study session!’
The two shared an unbreakable on-field chemistry in Boulder, Colorado, with Shilo patrolling the secondary and Shedeur commanding the offense.
Now, Tampa Bay represents a new chapter for Shilo, while Shedeur begins his NFL journey in Cleveland after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Their careers may have split for now, but the connection remains strong. Sanders’ words offered a rare, personal moment at minicamp, showing that even in the NFL, family still comes first.
