Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers star lands on FOX Sports’ top draft picks of 2024

FOX Sports named Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Bucky Irving as a top draft pick of 2024.

Caleb Skinner

Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints.
Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht are gearing up for yet another NFL Draft after recently hitting on many of their selections over the past few years.

After a successful free agency period, the Bucs' brass will enter the war room at One Buc Place in a week for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft that is being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Before the Buccaneers make their selections in the 2025 Draft, FOX Sports evaluated the 2024 draft class and ranked their top-10 selections made a year ago. To no surprise, Tampa Bay landed their star running back Bucky Irving on the list, coming in as the 10th best pick from 2024.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers star admits 2022 season wasn’t fun at all

The former electrifying Oregon Duck was a steal for the Bucs, a hidden gem, if you will, and despite starting his career as the backup to Rachaad White he quickly surpassed him to become the starter in the latter half of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Irving was so good that he quickly became a national favorite and a fantasy footballer's best friend. His shiftiness and vision allowed him to be one of the best in the league at eluding tackles and drastically helped the once porous Bucs' running game turn into one of the league's best.

Irving finished his rookie season with over 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and also added another 392 yards through the air. One could make the case that Irving deserves to be higher on the list given where he was drafted and his output on the season. However, it is good to see he is being recognized and he will look to expand upon his rookie season as he enters 2025 as the team's lead back.

READ MORE: PFF names Notre Dame star potential 'surprise' Buccaneers first-rounder

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns

• NFL insider urges Buccaneers to make bold trade move

•﻿ Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?

• Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News