Bucs star heads to Super Bowl contender Chiefs in re-draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thankful to get Bucky Irving in a steal in the fourth round of last year's draft.
Hindsight is 20/20, but if the NFL knew what it knows now about Irving, he probably wouldn't have been on the board for that long. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner re-drafted the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Irving was the No. 32 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Irving to the Chiefs in a re-draft
"Despite playing at 195 pounds, Irving became a true three-down threat for the Bucs last season, rushing for 1,199 yards and eight touchdowns and adding 49 catches. Imagine him in Kansas City’s offense," Baumgardner wrote.
The league is probably thankful that Irving isn't in the Chiefs offense — otherwise, they may have won the Super Bowl for a third straight time this past season.
Now, the Bucs should hope to find more hidden gems like Irving in next week's draft, which begins Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
