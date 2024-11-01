Buccaneers Star LB Still Not Practicing Ahead of MNF Chiefs Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in some dire straits at the linebacker position on Monday night.
The team held its second practice on Friday, which is part of the Monday Night Football schedule that will see them take Sunday off. The Bucs are facing the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs, who remain the NFL's only undefeated team, and they could be without one of their most important defensive players when they do so.
Those who did not practice remained similar to Thursday's lineup. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines and running back Bucky Irving were not out at practice, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard was working with a trainer off to the side. But the biggest name is star linebacker Lavonte David, who missed his second practice in a row with an ankle and chest injury.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
If David can't go, the lineup that played the end of the Falcons game where he was injured — K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell — will be the lineup that goes against the Chiefs. Russell struggled in his brief playing time, but with more preparation this week to start, it's possible he'll be gearing up for a stronger showing.
There was a bit of good news during Friday's practice, though. The Bucs had Tykee Smith not only practicing, but out of his non-contact jersey he was in on Thursday. That seems like a good indicator that he's on the right track for Monday night's game.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chiefs HC Praises Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Ahead Of MNF Matchup
• Buccaneers Land Jets Wide Receiver in Proposed Trade
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Remains a Top Quarterback in the NFL
• Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles