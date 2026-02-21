This Buccaneers Potential Trade With Broncos Makes a Lot of Sense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of adding some assistance in the pass rushing department this offseason.

This is part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests a trade that would send Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper to the Bucs.

"Even if Denver has no plan to trade Cooper, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be on the phone to make the call about his availability," Moton wrote.

"The Buccaneers have a glaring need for an edge-rusher. Haason Reddick will be a free agent. Anthony Nelson could take on a bigger role, but he has registered fewer than six sacks in all seven of his seasons. YaYa Diaby is a solid edge defender, but he has more room for growth as a pass-rusher.

"Cooper has registered at least eight sacks and 22 pressures in three consecutive seasons. He could provide a boost to Tampa Bay's 27th-ranked pass defense."

READ MORE: Buccaneers Named Best Option for Rival Running Back in NFL Free Agency

Cooper to the Bucs?

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper before the game at Empower Field at Mile High, | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cooper had eight sacks this past season with the Broncos, reaching that milestone for the third consecutive year. However, there's reason to believe the Broncos could move on from Cooper this spring.

"The Denver Broncos have a strong group of outside linebackers. They signed Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million extension last September. Jonathon Cooper worked his way up the depth chart, from a 2021 seventh-rounder to a highly productive pass-rusher. Jonah Elliss has shown flashes in his two seasons as a pro," Moton wrote.

"If the Broncos see something special in Elliss, a third-rounder from the 2024 draft, they may consider moving Cooper to acquire draft capital or a veteran at a position of need, which would also clear the way for the young rotational edge-rusher to start opposite Bonitto. Last year, Cooper played 61 percent of defensive snaps, a notable drop from his 71 percent rate in 2024."

If Cooper played for the Bucks last season, he would have been the team's leader in sacks. This means that the least the Bucks should do is give the Broncos a phone call to see if there is any possible interest in making some kind of trade with Cooper involved.

READ MORE: NFL Draft Expert Projects Dream Round 1 Scenario for Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook