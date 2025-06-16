Buccaneers star Mike Evans reiterates potential retirement timeline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already begun a little prep for life after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with the draft selections of Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka in back-to-back years. And it's a good thing they have, too, because Evans' career could be coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Evans signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth $41 million during the 2024 offseason, and he's set to enter the last year of that deal in 2025. Evans is still a producer, netting another 1,000-yard season and 11 touchdowns last year, but he's recently been giving hints as to when he intends to call it quits. Those conversations have centered around his potential participation in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles for playing flag football, which will let NFL players participate. Evans said at the Pro Bowl last year that he would love to participate in those Olympics, but that he'll probably be retired by the time it comes around.
"This is good practice for me in the Olympics," Evans said at the Pro Bowl. "Most likely I'll be retired [from the NFL] by 2028. How many years is that? Three years? I don't know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics."
Evans spoke to media after the last day of minicamp, and he was asked again about the Olympics and whether or not he would be retired by the time they take place. He reiterated that he likely would be, but just like last time, he kept the door open.
"I most likely will be [retired]," Evans said after minicamp. "2028 — would it be the summer of 2028? I don't know. Anything can happen. We'll see."
Regardless of when Evans retires, he'll go down as one of the greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneers of all time. As it stands, he's caught for 12,684 yards and 106 touchdowns, the latter second in the NFL in active touchdowns behind running back Derrick Henry, Evans has put together a stellar career and has joined the likes of Jerry Rice with his consecutive 1,000-yard receiving record, and his legacy may be worthy of a gold jacket somewhere down the line.
And if it's all said and done by the time the Olympics roll around, Evans would still love to be a part of the team if he can still hang with the younger players.
"I'd still love to be on the roster if I can still move fast," Evans said. "That would be dope."
But 2028 is still three years away, and for now, Evans is focused on trying to bring the Bucs a third championship in 2025.
